Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Announces Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,452. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.52. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.62 and a fifty-two week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other Dell Technologies news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at $25,003,092.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.20.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

