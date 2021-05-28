Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dell Technologies Inc. is a provider of information technology solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Client Solutions, Enterprise Solutions Group and Dell Software Group. Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products, notebooks as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of Client Solutions hardware. ESG segment includes servers, networking and storage as well as services and third-party software and peripherals of ESG hardware. DSG segment includes systems management, security software solutions and information management software offerings. Dell Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas. “

DELL has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.84.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $99.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $103.80. The company has a market capitalization of $76.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.52.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.59. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 16,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,678,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 9,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.73% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

