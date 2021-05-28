Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 3.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS.

Shares of DELL traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $98.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,268,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,452. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.69. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $103.80.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DELL shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

