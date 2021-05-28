Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.33 and last traded at $96.54. Approximately 22,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,741,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.
A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dell Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:DELL)
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
