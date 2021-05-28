Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) was down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $95.33 and last traded at $96.54. Approximately 22,977 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,741,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.70.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 115.36%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $17,548,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

