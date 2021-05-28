Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $70.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Denbury traded as high as $65.15 and last traded at $65.12, with a volume of 1981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,785,000 after buying an additional 1,234,237 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $58,151,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at $52,735,000. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $28,241,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.50 and a beta of 3.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 146.78% and a negative net margin of 214.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

