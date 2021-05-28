Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $97.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to report sales of $97.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.60 million to $103.95 million. Denny’s posted sales of $40.16 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $390.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $377.30 million to $408.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $435.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.30 million to $457.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DENN shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Denny’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

DENN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.80. Denny’s has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $20.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.02.

In other Denny’s news, EVP John William Dillon sold 20,914 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $372,687.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,786.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $128,904.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Denny’s by 1,715.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Denny’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Denny's

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

