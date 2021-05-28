Dent (DENT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $375.97 Million

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Dent has a market cap of $375.97 million and approximately $45.30 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dent has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Dent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Coin Profile

Dent (CRYPTO:DENT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,008,841,249 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

