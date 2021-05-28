DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 11.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth about $117,041,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,206,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,056,000 after buying an additional 953,367 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 693.6% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 495,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,922,000 after acquiring an additional 432,698 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,514,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $184,015,000 after acquiring an additional 223,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,762,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $511,157,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $66.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on XRAY. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barrington Research upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $1,174,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.95 per share, for a total transaction of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

