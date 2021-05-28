Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €122.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIR. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €138.00 ($162.35) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.46 ($133.48).

Shares of AIR opened at €106.68 ($125.51) on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €99.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €94.25.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

