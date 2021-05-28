Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €58.00 Price Target

Cancom (ETR:COK) has been assigned a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Cancom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Cancom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cancom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €61.86 ($72.77).

Get Cancom alerts:

ETR COK opened at €48.43 ($56.98) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71. Cancom has a 1-year low of €32.98 ($38.80) and a 1-year high of €59.05 ($69.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €49.50 and its 200-day moving average price is €48.75.

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions segments. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cancom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cancom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.