Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Price Target to $51.00

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.25% from the stock’s previous close.

ACC has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.88.

Shares of American Campus Communities stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.06. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $31.07 and a twelve month high of $47.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,156.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.95.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Campus Communities will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President James Clarence Hopke, Jr. sold 15,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $693,556.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 118,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,375,779.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in American Campus Communities by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,125.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 38,297 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,889,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $578,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

