Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Price Target to GBX 763

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to GBX 763 ($9.97) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.11% from the company’s previous close.

RMG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 530 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 635 ($8.30) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Mail to GBX 801 ($10.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 521.80 ($6.82).

RMG stock opened at GBX 595.60 ($7.78) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 270.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 513.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 427.30. Royal Mail has a 1 year low of GBX 151.33 ($1.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 600.98 ($7.85).

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, the Western United States, Canada, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

