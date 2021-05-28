Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DWNI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €50.15 ($59.00).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

FRA DWNI opened at €52.26 ($61.48) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.81). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €44.43 and a 200 day moving average of €42.06.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.