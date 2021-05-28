Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Cut to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DTCWY. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.79 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

