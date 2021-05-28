Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DTCWY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. HSBC upgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Commerzbank cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:DTCWY opened at $31.79 on Friday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

