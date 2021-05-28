DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy Sells 500 Shares

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Michael Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.83, for a total value of $207,915.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Friday, February 26th, Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of DexCom stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.79, for a total transaction of $198,395.00.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $361.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 12.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,526 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

