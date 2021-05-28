DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,290 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DexCom by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

Shares of DXCM opened at $361.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $373.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $365.96. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $341,507.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 1,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.79, for a total value of $518,348.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,634 shares of company stock worth $13,825,287. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

