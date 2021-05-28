DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Gap Up to $361.91

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $361.91, but opened at $373.70. DexCom shares last traded at $373.12, with a volume of 3,046 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DexCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $459.35.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $373.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.96. The company has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Quentin S. Blackford sold 6,509 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.22, for a total transaction of $2,357,689.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,634 shares of company stock valued at $13,825,287 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in DexCom by 389.7% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,267,809 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $838,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,722 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,868,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $671,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,830 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in DexCom by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,453,844 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,016,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,388 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $283,445,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,936,502 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,055,349,000 after acquiring an additional 645,568 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

