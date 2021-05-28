DEXTools (DEXT) Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 28th. During the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000785 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a total market capitalization of $28.27 million and $1.39 million worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00080158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00019423 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.84 or 0.00911694 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,382.48 or 0.09377878 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00091266 BTC.

About DEXTools

DEXTools (DEXT) is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,728,840 coins and its circulating supply is 99,810,767 coins. The official website for DEXTools is www.dextools.io . DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

