DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DFDS A/S (OTCMKTS:DFDDF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DFDDF stock remained flat at $$30.98 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98. DFDS A/S has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20.

About DFDS A/S

DFDS A/S provides logistics solutions in Denmark and internationally. The company operates through Ferry and Logistics divisions. The Ferry division operates ferry routes in and around Europe transporting freight units, primarily trailers and passengers, as well as offers port terminal services. This division provides ferry services primarily to forwarders and hauliers, as well as manufacturers of heavy industrial goods, such as automotive, forest and paper products, metals, and chemicals; and operates passenger ships for passengers with own cars, mini cruises, business conferences, and tour operators.

