Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,800 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DGE. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,325 ($43.44) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on shares of Diageo and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,455.67 ($45.15).

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 3,386 ($44.24) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,270.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,036.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £79.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.54. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,430.50 ($44.82).

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, for a total transaction of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 270 shares of company stock worth $852,288.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

