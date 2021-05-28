DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $88.00 at Credit Suisse Group

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on DKS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $98.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.70.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $2.75. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 46.98% and a net margin of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878 over the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5,034.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 106,797 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 21,537 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,305 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,681 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,816,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.