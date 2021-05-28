Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CIO Gregory S. Wright Sells 12,295 Shares

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DLR stock opened at $150.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.51, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $165.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $2,588,000. 96.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DLR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.07.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

