Digitalcoin (DGC) Price Hits $0.0196 on Exchanges

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market capitalization of $731,909.96 and $8.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Digitalcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,230.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.52 or 0.06932022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.15 or 0.01888307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $175.21 or 0.00483609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00190693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $243.53 or 0.00672156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.03 or 0.00461015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005919 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.68 or 0.00435201 BTC.

About Digitalcoin

DGC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 37,403,358 coins. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co . The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

Buying and Selling Digitalcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digitalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.