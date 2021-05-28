Dillon & Associates Inc. Invests $200,000 in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Dillon & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 37.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,613,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,590,000 after buying an additional 975,006 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 1,659,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,994,000 after buying an additional 46,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after buying an additional 15,816 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher Hylen bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.16 per share, with a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTLF traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.57. The stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,269. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

