Dillon & Associates Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dillon & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,538 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 2.8% of Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dillon & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 430,238 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $47,012,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,290 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 40,189 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $5,067,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $113.79. 143,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,327,413. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $71.06 and a one year high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.20.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

