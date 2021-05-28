Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,717,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $50,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.37 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

