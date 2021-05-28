Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 888,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $51,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NWE. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $7,975,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after buying an additional 13,729 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the fourth quarter valued at $1,189,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after buying an additional 25,229 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,590,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America upgraded NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NWE opened at $63.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. NorthWestern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.43 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $159,597.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $178,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,301 shares of company stock worth $1,565,326. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

