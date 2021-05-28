Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $52.74 Million Stock Position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.53% of Rent-A-Center worth $52,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCII. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,783,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,186,000 after acquiring an additional 469,755 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,091,000 after acquiring an additional 422,933 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,805,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,025,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,261,000 after acquiring an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $62.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

In related news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 14,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $891,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCII shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.