Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 43,317 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 43,317 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.48% of Jack in the Box worth $52,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total transaction of $152,661.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.19.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $112.74 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.44 and a 1-year high of $124.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

