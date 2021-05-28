Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 6,871 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.05% of Standex International worth $48,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,889,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,483,000 after acquiring an additional 55,388 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 400,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 54,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Standex International by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at $10,397,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $99.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.42. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. Standex International had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Standex International’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.51%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SXI. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

