Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Update

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the April 29th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIISY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Direct Line Insurance Group stock remained flat at $$16.56 during midday trading on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $18.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.89.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $1.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.97%.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

