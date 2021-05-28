Diversified Trust Co Boosts Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock worth $13,022,679 in the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $254.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.15. The company has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.44 and a 52 week high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

