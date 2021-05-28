Diversified Trust Co Boosts Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 135.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Nordson were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 20.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordson alerts:

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 9,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $1,882,517.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $223.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $177.82 and a 1-year high of $223.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $590.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.77 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.00.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.