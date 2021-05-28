Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,871 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MU Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $706,090.00. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $137.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.06 and a 200-day moving average of $119.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $139.22. The company has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.