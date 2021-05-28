Diversified Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Anthem by 141.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in Anthem during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Anthem from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.65.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,628 shares of company stock valued at $40,844,221 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $397.84 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.10 and a twelve month high of $406.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

