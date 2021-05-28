Diversified Trust Co Sells 6,070 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Diversified Trust Co cut its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,820,000 after purchasing an additional 114,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,416,000 after purchasing an additional 229,409 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 893,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,953,000 after purchasing an additional 74,909 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after purchasing an additional 488,033 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 27,218 shares during the period.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $134,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at $271,736.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $55.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.38.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on THS. Bank of America lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.50.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.