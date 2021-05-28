DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $434.87 Million

Analysts expect DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) to report $434.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for DocuSign’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $433.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. DocuSign posted sales of $297.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.74% and a negative return on equity of 29.20%. The company had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.64.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.19, for a total transaction of $1,242,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 202,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,383,327.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,242,469.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,087 shares of company stock valued at $7,941,460 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 1,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 19,709 shares during the period. AMS Capital Ltda acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,017,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in DocuSign by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DocuSign stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $201.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,826,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,506. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of -155.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $290.23.

DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

