Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $190.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $204.39 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $225.25.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,232,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

