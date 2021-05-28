Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

