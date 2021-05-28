Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on May 28th, 2021

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 6,300.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Clarus Securities upped their price target on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Dominion Lending Centres from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLGF opened at $3.36 on Friday. Dominion Lending Centres has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

Dominion Lending Centres Company Profile

Dominion Lending Centres Inc operates as an investment issuer. The firm invests in equity, debt, or other securities of publicly traded companies or middle market privately held entities; and offers financing services in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions. It does not invest in commodities, energy, and natural resources.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Lending Centres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Lending Centres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.