Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $60.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.24 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of Domo stock traded up $2.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.14. 2,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,879. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 2.96. Domo has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $79.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on DOMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Domo from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

