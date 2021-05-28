DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million.

Shares of DV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,636. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $38.28.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DV shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.50.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

