DragonVein Price Tops $0.0486 on Top Exchanges (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DragonVein coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0486 or 0.00000138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DragonVein has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DragonVein has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,189.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $683.16 or 0.01941384 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.64 or 0.00473548 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001545 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004550 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About DragonVein

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io . DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

