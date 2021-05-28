Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.31

Dream Unlimited Corp. (TSE:DRM)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.31 and traded as high as C$25.05. Dream Unlimited shares last traded at C$24.78, with a volume of 138,983 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRM. TD Securities boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their target price on Dream Unlimited from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -37.15.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.64 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited Corp. will post 1.4400001 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.48%.

About Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

