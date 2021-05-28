Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Raises Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises approximately 18.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV owned 0.32% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $37,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GSLC traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $83.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,257. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.91. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

