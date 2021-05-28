DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Up 1,027.6% Over Last Week

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00038932 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00034639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00009812 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004061 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006018 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

