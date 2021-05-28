Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (DUCK) Price Reaches $0.35

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded 60.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000905 BTC on popular exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token has a market capitalization of $10.88 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token

