Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Cut to $107.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.73.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $100.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $108.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.