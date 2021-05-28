DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Insider Jon D. Kemp Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $84.72 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.24 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas lowered DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.