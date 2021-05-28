DWF Group (LON:DWF) Given New GBX 105 Price Target at Liberum Capital

DWF Group (LON:DWF) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Liberum Capital from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DWF Group in a report on Tuesday.

DWF opened at GBX 104.50 ($1.37) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.21. DWF Group has a 52 week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 107 ($1.40). The company has a market capitalization of £339.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.21.

DWF Group plc provides various legal services and complementary connected services in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Commercial Services, Insurance Services, International, and Connected Services. It offers a range of complex legal services and managed services covering areas, such as business restructuring, commercial and competition, tax and private capital, employment, finance, pensions, real estate, debt recovery, asset management, and housing and planning.

